Shehnaaz Gill finally steps out in public months after her close friend Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise, Visits orphanage: Watch now

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently visited an orphanage in Amritsar's Pingalwada area. Shehnaaz was seen talking and playing with kids

Satakshi Singh   |    December 1, 2021 8:00 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill: After the sudden demise of actor Siddharth Shukla, his best friend Shehnaaz Gill was seen in public space after a long time. Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently visited an orphanage in Amritsar's Pingalwada area. Shehnaaz was seen talking and playing with kids. She was seen in blue jeans, a grey coat, and black specs. Take a look at the video.

