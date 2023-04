Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksshya aka 'Gola' celebrated his first birthday with a Cocoa Melon-themed party. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksshya's first birthday celebration: Comedian duo Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa threw a lavish birthday party for their son Laksshya, who turned one year old on April 3, 2023. The party had a Cocoa Melon theme and was attended by close family and friends from the entertainment industry. Actress Shehnaaz Gill was among the guests who shared adorable photos with the birthday boy on her Instagram handle. She was seen playing with Lakshya in the pictures and looked chic in a black crop top and denim pants. Bharti and Harsh's friend, Puneet Pathak, also attended the event and gave a big gift to the little one.