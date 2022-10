Shehnaaz Gill is back with her new song and once shim she leaves you mesmerised with her voice. The song titled Mehbooba sung by Shehnaaz Will make you swoon along with her. The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram and shared the video that melted millions of hearts. Shehnaaz often treats her fans with these original songs sung by her and bee fails to impress. Keep shining you star! The actress has the most melodious voice and she will definitely be tough competitor to Bollywood beauties and . Shehnaaz is all set for her Bollywood debut along with in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.