Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has made a unique personality in a very short time. Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who eagerly wait for every single update of hers. Shehnaaz has recently shared some of her pictures in which she is looking extremely beautiful. This vintage photoshoot of Shehnaaz has been done by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Daboo Ratnani has done a lot of photoshoots of Shehnaaz Gill in the past as well. People are very fond of the vintage look of Shehnaaz. The actress also paired her dress with a black choker necklace which is accentuating the whole look. Reportedly the actress will be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film. Watch the video for more information.

Written by, Devisha Keshri