Only Shehnaaz Gill can do this, the girl was spotted in the city looking extremely beautiful in a simple white loose shirt paired with denim on Independence Day. And she was seen scolding the paparazzi for making her splurge a thousand bucks on hair straightening as they were waiting for her to get clicked. There is a reason why Shehnaaz is so relatable AF. Sana will be soon making her big Bollywood debut in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she strongly lashed out at the rumours of her being ousted from the film after she unfollowed on her Instagram as the rumours started of all is not well between them.