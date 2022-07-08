videos

Shehnaaz Gill sets the internet on fire in a red backless satin dress, fans say, 'Oh la la la’– must watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video on her Instagram wearing a red colour backless dress. Video went viral in no time. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 8, 2022 11:15 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill: Shehnaaz Gill doesn't need any introduction. People admire her beauty. Shehnaaz is often called Katrina kaif of Punjab by her fans. Whatever she does it goes viral all over the internet. She is known for her cuteness and unfiltered conversations. Shehnaaz gill often shares her photos & videos on Instagram. Recently the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram wearing a Red colour strappy backless dress. She is looking stunning in the video. Fans took to the comment sections and showered their love on her. Sharing the video, the actress posted three red heart emojis and used her own name’s hashtag in the caption. Watch this video to know more.

