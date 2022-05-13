Shehnaaz Gill shares an emotional reel on Instagram; fans say, 'She's missing Sidharth Shukla '

Actress and Biggt Boss fame Shehnaaz posted a reel on instagram that went viral in no time. Fans are trying to link the reel with the late Siddharth Shukla as the fans are saying that Shehnaaz is missing her ex-friend Siddharth.

Shehnaaz Gill: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who has made her identity different from Bigg Boss, is often seen in headlines. Shehnaaz, who has made headlines due to her professional and personal life, is once again making headlines due to one of her videos. In fact, she has recently posted a reel in which she is looking very beautiful. In this, reel she can be seen acting on a song. The video has become viral as soon as it was uploaded on her Instagram account. With this, the video is trending and getting a lot of views. On Shehnaaz's latest reel her fans are also commenting. Fans are trying to link the reel with the late Siddharth Shukla as the fans are saying that Shehnaaz is missing her ex-friend Siddharth. Check out the video for more info.