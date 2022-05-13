videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shehnaaz Gill stirs up a STORM once again with her sizzling pictures, calls herself a 'Ray of Sunshine'

News and Gossip

Shehnaaz Gill is totally unaffected by trolling after her videos with Salman Khan from Eid party went viral

Videos

EID 2022: Salman Khan- Shehnaaz Gill to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, list of best dressed celebrities at Arpita Khan Sharma’s party

Videos

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' as he sees her off; fans say, 'What a moment' [WATCH VIDEO]

Shehnaaz Gill shares an emotional reel on Instagram; fans say, 'She's missing Sidharth Shukla '

Actress and Biggt Boss fame Shehnaaz posted a reel on instagram that went viral in no time. Fans are trying to link the reel with the late Siddharth Shukla as the fans are saying that Shehnaaz is missing her ex-friend Siddharth.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 13, 2022 6:52 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who has made her identity different from Bigg Boss, is often seen in headlines. Shehnaaz, who has made headlines due to her professional and personal life, is once again making headlines due to one of her videos. In fact, she has recently posted a reel in which she is looking very beautiful. In this, reel she can be seen acting on a song. The video has become viral as soon as it was uploaded on her Instagram account. With this, the video is trending and getting a lot of views. On Shehnaaz's latest reel her fans are also commenting. Fans are trying to link the reel with the late Siddharth Shukla as the fans are saying that Shehnaaz is missing her ex-friend Siddharth. Check out the video for more info.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all