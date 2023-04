Shehnaaz Gill made a striking appearance in an all-black outfit for the promotion of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she will be seen in a key role alongside Salman Khan. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Reality TV star and actress Shehnaaz Gill turned heads as she arrived in an all-black ensemble for the promotion of her upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The 'Bigg Boss' fame looked stunning in a black crop top, pants, and jacket, paired with black boots. Shehnaaz will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie, which also stars Salman Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Jassie Gill. The film is set to release later this year. Watch Entertainment Videos.