Shehnaaz Gill is totally unaffected by trolling after her videos with Salman Khan from Eid party went viral

EID 2022: Salman Khan- Shehnaaz Gill to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, list of best dressed celebrities at Arpita Khan Sharma's party

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' as he sees her off; fans say, 'What a moment' [WATCH VIDEO]

Shehnaaz Gill gives away free ice-cream, goes cycling and does the bhangda as she visits her hometown in Punjab – watch

Shehnaaz Gill stirs up a STORM once again with her sizzling pictures, calls herself a 'Ray of Sunshine'

Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill is looking extremely hot and gorgeous in red corset top, paired with white pants. Have a look at the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 10, 2022 4:40 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill or rather Katrina Kaif of Punjab is the most liked actress in India. Shehnaaz Gill, who has made a different identity from Bigg Boss, whatever she does, she becomes a piece of news. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill has posted some of her pictures on her Instagram. In the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill is looking very cute in a red color corset top. Shehnaaz carried the red top with white leather pants. These pictures of Shehnaaz Gill are becoming increasingly viral. Do watch this video for more information.

