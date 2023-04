Shehnaaz Gill turned showstopper at Fashion Week for Ken Ferns, leaving the audience awestruck in a stunning floral gown with a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Shehnaaz Gill Stuns as She Turns Showstopper: Shehnaaz Gill, the Indian actress, left her fans spellbound as she turned showstopper for Ken Ferns at Fashion Week. With her massive fan following, it was no surprise that the audience was left in awe of her walk. Shehnaaz looked breathtakingly beautiful in a stunning floral gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train attached from the back of her gown. Her voluminous wavy locks and muted makeup added to her alluring look. Despite her usually perky and vivacious persona, Shehnaaz managed to pull off a poker face while gliding down the ramp, leaving the audience completely mesmerized. Watch Entertainment Videos.