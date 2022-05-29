videos

Shehnaaz Gill to Kapil Sharma, Bollywood celebrities mourn loss of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Mosse Wala was shot dead after the withdrawal of his security. From Shehnaaz Gill to Karan Kundrra, let's see how celebrities expressed their grief over the death of the singer.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 29, 2022 11:38 PM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjabi Singer, Rapper, and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala were shot dead today. Sidhu Moose Wala was just 28 years old, reportedly a day after his security was removed. Let us tell you that not only Sindhu Moose Wala but the security of about 424 people were removed. According to the reports, when Singer was brought to the hospital, he had died. People are very saddened by the death of Singer and are expressing their grief. Not only this, but some Bollywood stars have also expressed their grief over this shocking incident. From Shehnaaz Gill to Karan Kundrra, let's see how celebrities expressed their grief over the death of the singer.

