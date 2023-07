Shehnaz Gill looked absolutely stunning in her recent bridal look. She wore a beautiful red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery and paired it with traditional Indian jewelry, including a maang tikka, necklace, and earrings.

Shehnaz Gill looked absolutely stunning in her recent bridal look. She wore a beautiful red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery and paired it with traditional Indian jewelry, including a maang tikka, necklace, and earrings. Her makeup was done to perfection and she completed her look with a red dupatta draped over her head. She looked like a true Indian bride and her fans couldn't stop raving about her gorgeous bridal look. Her relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla had caught the headlines back in the day as the couple were all set to get married. But the actress went through a traumatic heartbreak when Sidharth Shukla succumbed to a heart attack in 2021. Shehnaz has been since focusing on building her career.