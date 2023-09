Video of Shehnaaz Gill exiting from a club goes viral; brother Shahbaz helps her walk making the internet feel she has had a little too much to drink.

Shehnaaz Gill once said in her interview that she is going to be unstoppable and will not get affected by any trolling, and here she is proving herself each day. Shehnaaz, who will be seen next in Thank You For Coming, which marks her second Bollywood film, was seen promoting the song Haan Ji from the film and going all out. The actress was looking extremely happy while partying with her co-stars and was seen coming out of the club around 4 am in the night. In the video, you can see Shehnaaz is unable to walk properly, and her brother Shahbaz, who has been her support throughout, was seen holding her hand tightly and helping her make up to the car. The netizens are slamming the Bigg Boss 13 fame and are sure that she is drunk, and many even allege that she is a changed Sana and now doesn't like her at all, especially after Sidharth Shukla's death.