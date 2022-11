From Shehnaaz Gill's famous dialogue, Imam Siddique's "Salman Bhai, time out!" to Dolly Bindra's "Baap Pe Mat Jaa," Let's watch in this video some of the viral memes from Bigg Boss. Watch Video.

BB iconic memes: Bigg Boss is India's most popular reality show. Bigg Boss season 16 is trending these days. The BB contestants are fighting with each other. We have seen that BB is the most entertaining show to date. From romantic moments to love affairs and fights, BB has a lot to offer. From Shehnaaz Gill's famous dialogue, "KRK," to Imam Siddique's "Salman Bhai, time out!" to Dolly Bindra's "Baap Pe Mat Jaa," Let's watch in this video some of the viral memes from Bigg Boss. Watch Video.