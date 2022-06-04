Shehnaaz Gill’s latest photoshoot is too hot to handle – Watch video

videos

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has recently posted some of her pictures which are going viral.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 4, 2022 5:54 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill: Shehnaaz Gill, who grabbed headlines from Bigg Boss 13, always seems to be in the headlines for one reason or the other. Shehnaaz has a huge fan following on social media and her fans showed a lot of love on each and every post of her. Recently, Shehnaaz posted some of her pictures on social media, in which she is seen in the pool, Shehnaaz has written Summer Vibes in the caption of the post. As always, these pictures have also got a lot of likes and comments. Well, this is not the first time when Shahnaz's hot pictures are going viral, her hot photo shoots have made headlines in the past too, for more information have a look at the video now.

