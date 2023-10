Shehnaaz Gill, the beloved actress, is currently battling a stomach infection and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Watch the video to know more.

Shehnaaz Gill, the beloved actress, is currently battling a stomach infection and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. This unfortunate turn of events has left her fans deeply concerned and sending an outpouring of love and well wishes her way. Shehnaaz, known for her vibrant personality and infectious energy, has captured the hearts of many with her performances. As news of her hospitalization spreads, fans from all over the world are coming together to show their support and pray for her speedy recovery. The actress's health is being closely monitored, and medical professionals are working diligently to ensure she receives the best care possible. Despite this setback, Shehnaaz's resilience and the unwavering support of her fans are sure to help her through this challenging time. Let us all join hands in sending positive vibes and heartfelt prayers for Shehnaaz's quick recovery.