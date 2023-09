Shehnaaz Gill wholeheartedly supports the Women's Reservation Bill, emphasizing the need for equal representation and opportunities for women in politics.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, the popular actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, has recently extended her support to the Women's Reservation Bill. In a powerful statement, she emphasized the importance of equal representation and opportunities for women in politics. Gill believes that the bill will not only empower women but also lead to a more inclusive and diverse political landscape.Actress Shehnaaz Gill says, "...It is a great step. If we are given rights and equal treatment, parents too will support girls. I come from a small village, girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change." Shehnaaz Gill's support for the Women's Reservation Bill is a powerful statement that resonates with many. Her voice adds strength to the ongoing fight for women's rights and paves the way for a more inclusive future. Watch the video to know more.