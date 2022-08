View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

left his fans pleasantly surprised with his visit to their college fest the superstar met every single fan wholeheartedly ad he rightly believes he is a fan-made star. This video of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is going viral after he comforted her in the most adorable way possible. The female fan broke down as he was signing an autograph for him, he immediately hugged and comforted her till she stopped crying. Kartik won hearts once again. The actor who is riding high on success with the latest release of Bool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be seen next in Shehzaada along with Kriti Sanon. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor; times when Karan Johar fuelled real life love stories to benefit his films