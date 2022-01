View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaran will be seen in Shehzada which is the Hindi remake of starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Telugu movie was supposed to hit the big screens in Hindi on 26th January 2022, but later, Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms decided not to release it in theatres as the makers of Shehzada requested him. While talking to India Today, he revealed that Kartik had threatened to walk out of Shehzada if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in Hindi in theatres. Shah called Kartik ‘unprofessional’ and now, amid this controversy, an old video of Kartik dancing on Buttabomma has gone viral. Also Read - After Shehzada producer calls Kartik Aaryan 'unprofessional'; a lookback at what he'd said about NEGATIVE news affecting him