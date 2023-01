Shehzada trailer: Kartik Aaryan owns every frame and proves to be the real Shehzada of Bollywood this masala entertainer.

Like told BollywoodLife exclusively that in 2023 he will be the Shehzada of 2023 and he is absolutely right. What a spectacular trailer. Kartik Aaryan in and as Shehzada is a perfect cast and a visual treat. Kartik Aaryan will be seen doing a typical massy masala for the first time helmed by Rohit Dhawan and boy what a refreshing change it is. Kartik is definitely going to rule this year as he did in 2022. Kartik Aaryan will become a mass star with Shehzada. Have you yet watched the dhamakedaar trailer of Shehzada yet? Kartik and Kriti Sanon will be paired together fore the second time together after Luka Chuppi