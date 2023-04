Shekhar Ravjiani expressed his excitement and gratitude for the success of the song "Besharam Rang" from the film. He also showered praise on popular singer Neha Kakkar, who lent her voice to the track, for her incredible emotional performances on reality shows.

Shekhar Ravjiani on the success of Besharam Rang: Shekhar Ravjiani, the acclaimed music composer and director, recently opened up about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Pathaan. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Shekhar expressed his excitement and gratitude for the success of the song "Besharam Rang" from the film. He also showered praise on popular singer Neha Kakkar, who lent her voice to the track, for her incredible emotional performances on reality shows. Shekhar's comments have generated a lot of buzz among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the release of Pathaan and its music.