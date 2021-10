Actress Sherlyn Chopra reveals some shocking facts related to the case, She also sends a Rs 75 crore notice to the couple.

Raj Kundra Case:Actress Sherlyn Chopra in a press conference opened up on the defamation case, revealed new facts about Raj Kundra. She also sends a Rs 75 crore notice to Raj Kundra. Sherlyn Chopra claims that businessman Raj Kundra came to her apartment and threatened her.