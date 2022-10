Since the day Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16, he has been making headlines every day. In this video, we are showing the full conversation of Sherlyn Chopra with the media. Let's watch what she has to say in an interview. Watch Video.

Sherlyn Chopra requests Salman Khan: Since the day Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16, he has been making headlines. He was accused of a #MeToo moment. Sherlyn Chopra once again after Sajid Khan's death, but this time she also lashed out at Salman Khan and Bigg Boss makers. In an interview, Sherlyn Chopra asked Salman Khan to be her "Bhaijaan" and asked him to help her out and "Take a stand" for her. Sherlyn also asked Bigg Boss makers, "How can they invite a molester into the BB 16 house?" Sherlyn also requested Salman Khan to let Sajid Khan out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. In this video, we are showing the full conversation of Sherlyn Chopra. Let's watch what she has to say in an interview. Watch Video.