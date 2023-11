Sherlyn Chopra often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. Recently the actress was seen giving ...

Sherlyn Chopra often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. Recently the actress was seen giving burgers to children on the occasion of Children's Day. This generosity of the actress is worth seeing. Well, this is not the first time that the actress has been seen doing this. Even before this, she has been seen doing this many times. Let us tell you that Sherlyn often remains in discussions regarding her controversies. The actress was also seen actively participating in the issue of Rakhi Sawant, well, not only this, she has also been spotted with Adil Khan. Please watch the video for information.