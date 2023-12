In a recent encounter with the paparazzi, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra clearly displayed their discomfort and lack of interest ...

In a recent encounter with the paparazzi, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra clearly displayed their discomfort and lack of interest in posing for pictures. Their body language spoke volumes, revealing their reluctance to engage with the intrusive photographers.

Both Shilpa and Raj's body language made it abundantly clear that they were not in the mood to comply with the paparazzi's demands. Their nonverbal cues communicated a strong desire for personal space. Despite the pushy advances of the paparazzi, Shilpa and Raj remained steadfast in their decision not to pose for pictures, conveying their unwavering boundaries and asserting their right to privacy. Talking about the actress, she made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar (1993) which gained her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She had intermittent success in the rest of the decade, such as in the action films Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Jaanwar (1999).