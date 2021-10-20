videos

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Filled A Defamation Case Of 50 Crore On Sherlyn Chopra | Latest News Raj Kundra Porn Case

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have taken strict actions against her by sending her a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore. Watch the full video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 20, 2021 6:29 PM IST

Raj Kundra Porn Case Latest News: On the 14th of October actress Sherlyn Chopra had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police, against the duo for harassing her and even committing fraud against her. She even shared that video on her Instagram as well. Now Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have taken strict actions against her by sending her a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore. Watch the full video to know more.

