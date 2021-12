Shilpa Shetty dances with Spider-Man for a single ticket of Spider-Man: No Way Home; netizens call it ‘Overacting’ – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the big screens today and as expected the film has taken a flying start at the box office. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also keen to watch the film with her son Viaan but she is not getting a ticket. The actress has posted a video of her with Spider-Man in which she is asking him to give her a ticket of the movie. In barter, she tries to teach Spider-Man some dance moves. While her fans are loving the video, some social media users are trolling the actress and they are calling it ‘overacting’. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member V's Our Beloved Summer OST teaser drops, Tom Holland ended up with blood 'all over' his face and more