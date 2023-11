Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are surely one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They have been married ...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are surely one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They have been married for almost 13 years now, and the duo manages to shell couple goals every time they step out. Be it lunch or dinner dates, holidays or parties, Shilpa and Raj love to live the good life. The duo was snapped at the airport as they headed out of the city for a mini vacation. Shilpa and Raj were clicked at the airport looking totally awesome and stylish in casual outfits. Shilpa was dressed in a white tee with a long coat, and Raj looked sharp in a printed hoodie. The duo is jet-set to celebrate their 14th marriage anniversary. Watch the video to know more.