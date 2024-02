Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently snapped at the airport in a comfortable yet stylish look.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's name is included in the list of beautiful and fashionable actresses of the industry. The actress pays a lot of attention to her fitness and is often seen promoting yoga. Shilpa Shetty is known not only for her acting and her personal life but also for her fashion sense. Recently the actress was spotted at the airport. The actress looked amazing in a black outfit. This look of the actress was very comfortable and stylish. Let us tell you that Shilpa Shetty is spotted quite often where she is seen looking very stylish. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra often remain in the headlines. For more information, please watch the video.