Shilpa Shetty kept her airport look cool and simple | Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty's casual yet stylish look as she gets papped at the airport.Shilpa Shetty Kundra always brings her A-game when it comes to stylish outfits. Today, she was spotted dressed against the weather at the airport in an all-black look.Fans love how effortlessly Shilpa carries herself and slays in every outfit. Shilpa has always been a fitness enthusiast. She practices yoga, weight training, cardio, pilates and more. She is a proponent of holistic fitness, who not only includes physical activities but also promotes healthy eating habits, mental wellness, and positive thinking. Her Instagram and YouTube accounts feature regular workout and diet tips, along with motivational messages to inspire people to lead a healthy lifestyle. She has collaborated with various fitness experts and has published a book on health and wellness and healthy food recipes.