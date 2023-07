Shilpa Shetty recently turned heads in a red cut-out gown . Watch the video.



\Shilpa Shetty,

Shipa Shetty the gorgeous diva of Bollywood who has been in the industry for decades, entertained her audience with not only her films but also for her fitness . Actor and enterprenuer Shilpa Shetty was seen out and about in the Goregaon Film City on Sunday. She posed for the paparazzi in a stunning red outfit as she heads towards the sets of 'India's Got Talent'. The actor not only managed to hog all attention with her statement dress but also left viewers stunned with her toned abs. Shilpa arrived in a red dress which came with a thigh-high slit. It also featured a one-shoulder sleeve alongside an extended frill, which was attached to her right wrist. A cut-out design right on her abs further elevated the appeal of her dress. The actor finished off her look with a high bun as her hairstyle and high purple heels. She got down from her vanity van and posed for the media with a refreshing smile. She also thanked them before leaving for the shoot. The video of the same has been shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram.