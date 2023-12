Ayat Sharma's birthday celebration was truly a star-studded affair! Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, and many other Bollywood celebrities ...

Ayat Sharma's birthday celebration was truly a star-studded affair! Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, and many other Bollywood celebrities attended the event with their little ones, making it a delightful gathering. The party was filled with joy and laughter as the mini squad of Bollywood came together to celebrate Ayat's special day. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were there with their adorable kids, adding their own charm to the festivities. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also graced the occasion with their little ones, spreading happiness all around. It must have been a sight to behold, seeing these star families come together and create beautiful memories.The event was nothing short of an extravaganza, with the cuteness factor reaching new heights. The little ones stole the show with their adorable presence, making everyone's hearts melt. Ayat Sharma's birthday celebration was truly a celebration of love, family, and togetherness.