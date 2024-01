Shilpa Shetty gets emotional as she speaks about making son proud by doing Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, recalls how he forced her to do this web series.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force and ahead of the release she got exclusively candid with BollywoodLife where she spoke her heart out like never before. Shilpa is extremely excited about her first project along with Rohit Shetty, and revealed she wasn't sure if she could take up this time or not, but this one person in her life pushed her to do it, and he is her beloved son Viaan. Shilpa says, "When Rohit offered me this show Indian Police Force, I was unable to do it, and I was thinking about whether should I do it or not. I had really loved the character, but I was still 60/40. But it was Viaan who told me to do it, and said, 'Mumma aap sab chodh do', but do this web series. And I was like Cinema has such an impact, so this web series was for my son. I don't let Viaan watch so much television, but now that he is 12, so since 3 to 4 years he has been watching Bollywood films. And the day he saw the trailer he was so happy and I think I made him proud for the first time".