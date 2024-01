Today everyone all over India was engrossed in the grand celebration of Ram Temple. Many big stars of the industry ...

Today everyone all over India was engrossed in the grand celebration of Ram Temple. Many big stars of the industry were spotted there. In such a situation, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty also reached Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actress was spotted in a saffron colored saree. Everyone is liking the look of the actress. Shilpa Shetty also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at the Siddhivinayak temple and was seen posing fiercely for the paps. Well, this is not the first time that a Bollywood actress has been spotted visiting a temple to seek blessings. Even before this, many stars have been seen doing this. Shilpa Shetty has often been seen celebrating every festival in a very special way. For more information please watch the video.