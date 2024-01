Shilpa Shetty who will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force expresses her desire to work with superstar Akshay Kumar in an exclusive interview with BL.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most beloved actresses from the 90s. The actress is all set for her next stint Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty and is open to doing more and more challenging roles. BL had an interaction with the diva where she candidly spoke about everything we quizzed her about. And we also had a fun segment of rapid-fire, where we happened to ask Shilpa which co-actor she wants to work with again and get her chemistry was bang on. To which she said," I would love to work with Chi Chi (Govinda), learned a lot from him". Adding further she mentioned, "But when we talk about chemistry, I think with Akshay (Kumar) and I don't mind working with him. Our chemistry was largely lived in Dhadkan, so I would choose both Suniel and Akshay". Well, we wouldn't mind a reprised version of Dhadkan.