Shilpa Shinde makes BIG REVELATION on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy

Shilpa Shinde grabbed headlines after making a bold revelation about her personal and professional life on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Her viral statements sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some applauding her honesty while others criticized her and revisited past controversies. Watch the video for the full story, her statement, and fans' reactions.

Actress Shilpa Shinde is back in the limelight this time for a jaw-dropping revelation on her personal and professional life on *Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa*. Her candid statements went viral, igniting heated debates on social media. While many fans praised her for her honesty and bravery, some questioned her claims, and brought up her past controversies, resulting in mixed reactions online. What exactly did Shilpa say that has led to such a heated debate? Watch this video to know the full story, her viral statement, public reactions and all you need to know about the controversy.