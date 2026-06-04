Shilpa Shinde News: All you need to know about the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy [video]

Shilpa Shinde has landed in controversy after facing backlash over alleged claims about the producer of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, sparking debate and criticism across social media.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! fame Shilpa Shinde is in the news again after she allegedly made some comments about the producer of the show, which did not go down well with the netizens. The actress has been under the scanner of social media users with many questioning the authenticity of her claims and seeking more clarity on the matter. The issue soon went viral and was widely discussed among fans and television viewers. With the controversy gaining momentum, Shilpa, who has never shied away from expressing her opinions, is once again in the spotlight. The incident has reignited conversation about her previous battles with the hit TV show.