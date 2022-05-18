videos

Shivangi Joshi celebrates her birthday with kids at an NGO, video goes viral

Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata hai fame Shivangi Joshi celebrates her birthday in a very unique way. She visited an NGO and spent quality time with the children.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 18, 2022 9:33 PM IST

Shivangi Joshi: Popular TV actress and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is celebrating her birthday today. Generally, actors celebrate their special day in a very luxurious manner although, this actress is celebrating her birthday in a very different way. On the occasion of her birthday, she went to an NGO and shared happiness with the children there, not only this, but the children have also given her the handmade cards. During the media talk, Shivangi told how she often celebrates her birthday and what she is going to do this time. Watch the video for more information.

