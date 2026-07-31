Shivangi Joshi to Ram Kapoor: Darkets secrets of Lock Upp [Watch Video]

Get ready for the biggest revelations from Lock Upp! In this video, we cover the darkest secrets shared by contestants from Shivangi Joshi to Ram Kapoor that left everyone stunned.

The drama in Lock Upp hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh and Farah Khan is getting wilder! In this video, we expose the darkest secrets revealed by contestants from Shivangi Joshi to Ram Kapoor that left the whole house stunned.Shivangi Joshi talked about a painful chapter of her life inside the reality show jail while Ram Kapoor made a shocking confession that no one saw coming. See how these revelations rocked the game inside and how the other contestants reacted. Don’t miss the explosive moments and untold stories of this season of Lock Upp.