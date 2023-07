Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together.

Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a miscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing. The couple were also planning to get the baby’s room painted with a cute theme but it looks like the baby was in a hurry to arrive and the couple couldn't finish the home set up. So, Dipika, Shoaib, and the newest member of the family will move into their new abode after a month or two.