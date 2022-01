View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. The couple is blessed with two kids, Misha and Zain. However, Shahid is not Mira's first love. The actor recently shared a funny video on Instagram in which Mira is on her phone, so Shahid captioned the video as, "Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also. . What to do. . Love is like that only .. #winterlove." Mira commented on the post, "Naaah you’re my first love." Well, Shahid and Mira's social media PDA has always grabbed the attention of their fans. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan came to blows over latter's steamy scenes with Kareena Kapoor in Fida