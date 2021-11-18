videos

Shocking! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their break-up after two years of relationship: Know why

The very famous pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, popularly known for the very famous song "Seniorita" have announced their breakup on Instagram recently. The duo started their relationship in 2019 after years of friendship.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 18, 2021 9:00 PM IST

