Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and Shriya Saran are all set to leave the audiences amazed with the new series Showtime.

The teaser of this series was released in December 2023 and the audience were eagerly waiting to watch the show. Actor Vijay Raaz is quite well-known for his hardwork and dedication. The Showtime series talks about the deep secrets of the world of cinema. Emraan made his debut in 2003 with the film "Footpath" and gained recognition for his role in "Murder." He has since starred in a variety of films, showcasing his versatility in genres like romance, thriller, and drama. Emraan is often referred to as the "Serial Kisser" due to his bold on-screen persona. Some of his notable movies include "Gangster," "Jannat," "Once Upon a Time in Mumbai," and "The Dirty Picture." Emraan has carved a niche for himself in the industry and continues to entertain us with his captivating performances.