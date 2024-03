Showtime actress Shriya Sharan is thankful to Kajol for getting back to work after her kids, says she was the one who started and later Bebo and Alia followed in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Gone are those days when heroines used to sit at home after getting married and having kids. Today’s B Town ladies are ready to fight the world with double power and one is such actress Shriya Saran. Shriya welcomed her baby Radha in 2021 and look at her being fit and fabulous and working, but there was a time when Shriya was sceptical about getting back to work after having her child, but she hailed the people in the industry for being so welcoming. In an exclusive interview with BL, Shriya lauded Bollywood actress Kajol for giving the mothered in B Town more power to get back to work which was later followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and other heroines. Shriya will be seen playing a significant role in Showtime produced by Karan Johar.