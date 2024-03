Emraan Hashmi feels it's unfair to troll Karan Johar over nepotism debate as he gets candid on an exclusive interview with BL.

Emraan Hashmi is all set for his web series Showtime, the after headlines the show produced by Karan Johar. Ahead of the release of the show, Emraan Hashmi met exclusively with BL and got candid about the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Emraan strongly defended Karan Johar over the constant nepotism debate and called it unfair to say that the filmmaker has played politics in anyone's film career and gives everyone an equal opportunity and platform to showcase their talent. Shriya Saran too admitted Emraan and called Karan Johar a darling and mentioned how he is always sweet with them. Is Showtime made to white wash the image of Karan Johar?