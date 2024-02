Emraan Hashmi gets candid with BL in an exclusive interview where he speaks about why he is unaffected with his failure.

Emraan Hashmi is all set for his next stint which is Showtime which speaks about ten dirty and dark secrets of Bollywood. In an exclusive chat with BL, Emraan got candid about his second innings is proud of his entire innings, and has no regrets. Talking about the failures in the industry he said, "I have no regrets honestly, I don't gauge my films by the end goal or the outcome of the film, we are in the industry where we have to be prepared for failures also. And this industry has almost of 90 percent failure rate". Showtime is slated to release on March 8, 2024. It features Mouni Roy in the lead role opposite Emraan Hashmi.