Shraddha Kapoor and long term boyfriend Rohan Shrestha part ways after 4 years of relationship, details inside

The reason behind their breakup has not been revealed yet. A close source also revealed that they were in a on and off relationship since January. To know more in detail, do watch our latest video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 25, 2022 3:12 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor breakup: Actress Shraddha Kapoor and long term rumored boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shrestha had parted ways after being in a relationship for four years. The Stree actress has always kept her relationship away from the eyes of media. Reportedly they knew each other since their college days and also were rumored to get married. However, the reason behind their breakup has not been revealed yet. A close source also revealed that they were in a on and off relationship since January. To know more in detail, do watch our latest video.

