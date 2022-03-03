videos

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Shraddha Kapoor looks tensed as she arrives at Breach Candy hospital – watch video

Shraddha Kapoor really getting married? Know the real truth from Padmini Kolhapure: EXCLUSIVE Interview

‘Baap ki jeans pehan k aayi hai’ Shraddha Kapoor gets trolled for wearing ‘baggy’ jeans – watch video

Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts as she consoles a crying fan at the airport — watch video

Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: Here's a list of her much awaited upcoming movies - Watch video

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 3, 2022 11:58 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor birthday: Bollywood Actress Shraddha Kapoor who is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking and versatile actresses, has turned a year older today. She started her Bollywood journey in the year 2010 from the film 'Teen Patti' along with Amitabh Bachchan. However, the Stree actress got immense fame and recognition from Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 in which she was featured opposite actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film was an instant hint which made her earn millions of fans. She has done amazing Bollywood hits like Baaghi, Ek Villain, Stree, Half Girlfriend, ABCD 2 and many more. The actress has indeed done justice with every character she has played on-screen. On the occasion of her birthday, we will be telling you about the list of her upcoming films in 2022. Watch video.

