Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday in style.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday. On this special occasion, the actress was seen cutting the cake and eating Jalebhi with the paps. Not only this, he spoke passionately to the paps and also thanked them. The actress was looking very beautiful in a white coat. Shraddha Kapoor is known for her beauty and simplicity and often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. Shraddha Kapoor's name is included in the list of popular starkids of the industry. The actress has given many hit films to Bollywood and has made people crazy with her acting. The actress is often spotted and every time her video goes viral. For more information please watch the video