Shraddha Kapoor made her Dussehra extra special as she bought a swanky new car for herself. She welcomed home a ...

Shraddha Kapoor made her Dussehra extra special as she bought a swanky new car for herself. She welcomed home a red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth around Rs 4.8 crore on the festive occasion. On Wednesday, the actress stepped out for a temple visit in her brand-new car. The paparazzi spotted the actress in a traditional avatar driving the car in the city. After interacting with the paps, Shraddha headed to a temple where she performed pooja on her new car with a pandit. The actress lit incense sticks and waved them around inside and outside her car to bless it before getting in to drive.Shraddha is wearing a pastel pink printed ethnic suit with matching pants and a dupatta, looking absolutely gorgeous.